July 21 (Reuters) -

* SABMiller chairman Jan du Plessis, asked on "favourable treatment" of shareholders as part of partial share alternative (PSA), says all shareholders are able to take up the offer, in that sense there is no discrimination

* SABMiller chairman says he accepts many shareholders may not want to or be able to accept PSA, that a large part of the PSA will go to two major shareholders

* SABMiller chairman: for a variety of reasons, the PSA was the only reason that these two shareholders would accept a takeover of the company, that is why the board took the decision Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting by Freya Berry, writing by Pamela Barbaglia)