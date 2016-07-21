BRIEF-Kingnet Network to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on May 25
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.1 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 24
* Says its annual general meeting approves no 2015 dividend payment
* Says decides to sell at their market price all company units held in the capital of Inspiratsiya EOOD to the buyer Korekt-A EOOD
* Says decides to increase of the face value of the shares from 1 Bulgarian lev ($0.5632) to 10 Bulgarian levs by reduction of the number of its shares from 20.2 million to 2.02 million while preserving the amount of capital, namely 20.2 Bulgarian levs
* Says four customers of a restaurant of the company had symptom of food poisoning due to virus infection from a staff of this restaurant, on May 12