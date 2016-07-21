July 21 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc

* Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. announces second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.87

* Q2 revenue $998.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $1.05 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.93 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly food costs were 34.2% of revenue, an increase of 110 basis points as compared to Q2 of 2015

* Qtrly comparable restaurant sales decreased 23.6%

* Qtrly restaurant level operating margin was 15.5 percent, down from 28 percent

* For 2016, management expects 220 - 235 new restaurant openings

* For 2016, management expects an effective full year tax rate of approximately 38.6%

* Qtrly "Comparable restaurant sales declined primarily as a result of a decrease in number of transactions in our restaurants"