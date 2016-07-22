WRAPUP 11-Researchers see possible North Korea link to global cyber attack
* Less than $70,000 paid out by computer users to regain access
July 22 Ossur hf :
* Q2 sales amounted to $139 million compared to $127 million in Q2 2015
* Q2 adjusted EBITDA amounted to $30 million versus $28 million in Q2 2015
* Q2 EBITDA amounted to $25 million or 18 pct of sales
* Financial guidance for FY 2016 is unchanged except for capital expenditures
* 2016 capital expenditures now seen at 5 pct of sales (previously 3-4 pct) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Less than $70,000 paid out by computer users to regain access
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 100 Australian Listed Corporates: Credit Change Zones 2017 https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/897872 SYDNEY, May 15 (Fitch) Seventy-seven of Australia's top-100 listed non-financial corporates (Fitch ASX100 portfolio) are in credit-positive zones where EBITDA growth is projected to exceed the increase in net debt over the financial years ending June 2016 to 2018 (FY16-FY18f), according to Fitch Ratings'