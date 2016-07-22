July 22Mobimo Holding AG :

* Said on Thursday that in the first half of 2016, the business activities of Mobimo Holding progressed better than expected

* Said was expecting to post H1 profit in excess of 80 million Swiss francs ($81.28 million)(prior year: 35.7 million Swiss francs)

