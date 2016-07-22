July 22 Coima RES SpA SIIQ :

* Said on Thursday that it bought two multitenant commercial properties in Milan and Rome for 145.5 million euros ($160.43 million)

* The transaction has been structured through the acquisition of the units of the real estate fund MH Real Estate Crescita owning the properties

