init innovation in traffic systems AG :

* Said on Thursday AGM passed resolutions to change the company's legal form from AG to SE and to pay dividends of 0.20 euros per share

* Said forecast for 2016 is raised, growth expectations for 2017 are confirmed

* Said authorisation is granted to issue warrant bonds and convertible bonds

* Board proposed the authorisation - which shall be valid until July 20, 2021 - to issue warrant bonds and convertible bonds to a total nominal value of up to 100 million euros ($110.26 million) as well as the creation of the associated conditional capital of up to 5 million euros

* Chairman of Managing Board confirmed that company is expecting incoming orders worth 110 million euros in the current financial year

* Said is now expecting at a group level to generate revenues of 106 million euros (previous forecast: 100 million euros) and operating profit before interest and taxes (EBIT) of more than 12 million euros (previous forecast: 8 million euros) in the financial year 2016

($1 = 0.9069 euros)