July 22 Sweden's Skanska AB posted second-quarter operating earnings below market expectations on Friday and cautioned parts of the British construction sector could take a hit from Brexit, sending its shares lower.

* Q2 order intake construction 53.9 billion Swedish crowns ($6.27 billion) vs 28.1 bln SEK in year-ago period and 53.1 bln seen in Reuters poll

* Orders were boosted by booking of 23 bln SEK LaGuardia Airport project

* Q2 revenues 37.3 bln SEK vs year-ago 40.4 bln and 39.7 bln seen in Reuters poll

* Q2 operating profit 1.66 bln SEK vs year-ago 1.67 bln and 1.77 bln seen in Reuters poll

* Shares in Skanska fall 5.4 pct at 0810 GMT while Stockholm large cap index sheds 0.3 pct

* Earnings miss was largely due to weak performance at construction unit. Skanska says profitability at unit was negatively impacted by weak performance in certain projects in Poland, partly driven by delays in the allocation of designated EU funds

* "We don't expect to regain this during the second half", Skanska Chief Executive Johan Karlstrom tells Reuters about weak Polish projects

* Skanska says profitability in USA Civil is still affected by previous design changes as it has not yet reached any material agreements with the clients

* Skanska's profit was hit in the third quarter of last year by large unexpected costs for clients' design changes in six U.S. construction projects.

* Says construction profitability was further impacted by lower revenues, and increased S&A costs due to higher bidding costs

* Says overall construction market outlook continues to be positive

* Says uncertainty before and after Brexit has not yet had any direct impact on UK construction operations, but UK non-residential building sector will most likely experience adverse effects from Brexit

* Skanska CEO tells Reuters low UK order intake in H1 had nothing to do with Brexit, rather due to timing of large projects. Expects UK orders to pick up in second half of year in parts of business that are not affected by Brexit

* Skanska CEO says no risk of order cancellations in the UK due to Brexit, but some customers may postpone planned projects until "market comes back"

* Skanska says in the short term Brexit uncertainty may keep interest rates low, which will support the valuation of development streams

* In 2015 Skanska derived 12 percent of revenues and 7 percent of its operating profit from the UK