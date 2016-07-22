July 22 Airway Medix SA :

* Said on Thursday that it resolved to raise capital by 4 million zlotys ($1.0 million) via a share issue of 4 mln series D shares

* The shares will be offered to Adiuvio Investments SA at the issue price of 1.23 zloty ($0.3106) per share

* Informed about its investment agreement with Adiuvio Investments on May 25

