OSLO, July 22 (Reuters) -
* Norwegian sports retailer XXL, which owns stores
and e-commerce in Norway, Sweden, Finland and Denmark, plans to
expand to Austria
* CEO Fredrik Steenbuch says this will happen in late 2107
or at the start of 2018
* CEO says we have to find the right location at the right
price
* Comments come after announcement of second quarter results
on Thursday
* For 2016 XXL says in the report it has signed 12 new lease
agreements to open 7 stores in Norway, 2 in Sweden and 3 in
Finland. The numbers include 5 stores that XXL has opened so far
in 2016
* Second quarter revenues rose 24 percent to 1.9 billion
Norwegian crowns ($223 mln)
* Second quarter EBITDA rose 10 percent to NOK 222 mln
* Outlook: EBITDA percentage margins are seen stable as a
result of stable gross margins and operating expenses. In Norway
at low 20s, in Sweden low double digits and in Finland high
single digits
