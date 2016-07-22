OSLO, July 22 (Reuters) -

* Norwegian sports retailer XXL, which owns stores and e-commerce in Norway, Sweden, Finland and Denmark, plans to expand to Austria

* CEO Fredrik Steenbuch says this will happen in late 2107 or at the start of 2018

* CEO says we have to find the right location at the right price

* Comments come after announcement of second quarter results on Thursday

* For 2016 XXL says in the report it has signed 12 new lease agreements to open 7 stores in Norway, 2 in Sweden and 3 in Finland. The numbers include 5 stores that XXL has opened so far in 2016

* Second quarter revenues rose 24 percent to 1.9 billion Norwegian crowns ($223 mln)

* Second quarter EBITDA rose 10 percent to NOK 222 mln

* Outlook: EBITDA percentage margins are seen stable as a result of stable gross margins and operating expenses. In Norway at low 20s, in Sweden low double digits and in Finland high single digits

(Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Alister Doyle)