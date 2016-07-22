July 22 Stanley Black & Decker Inc :

* Raises FY 2016 earnings per share view to $6.30 to $6.50

* Stanley Black & Decker reports 2Q 2016 results

* Q2 earnings per share $1.84

* Q2 revenue $2.9 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.91 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Announced CEO transition; John F. Lundgren to retire as CEO, effective July 31 and continue as chairman through year-end 2016

* James M. Loree, currently president and COO, to succeed Mr. Lundgren and join board

* FY2016 earnings per share view $6.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

"Continue to face a challenging operating environment, including potential fall-out from Brexit"