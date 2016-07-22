LONDON, July 22 (IFR) - Norinchukin Bank made its hotly anticipated return to the European CLO market with its first investment in the asset class since the global financial crisis, according to people familiar with the matter.

The Japanese cooperative lender is said to have bought into the senior part of the 452m Harvest XVI CLO from 3i Debt Management, which priced on Thursday. The investment is believed to be Norinchukin's first foray into European CLOs since the financial crisis.

The bank's return to European CLOs comes just weeks after it backed out of a planned investment in CVC's CLO because it needed time to "digest" the Brexit vote, which roiled the market as the deal was bookbuilding.

However, sources said the Japanese group began considering investments in at least two other CLO deals shortly after, as a bullish mood helped European CLOs bounce back from post-vote jitters.

Norinchukin did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 3i Debt Management declined to comment.

Norinchukin has some ¥101trn in assets, of which ¥58.3trn are in the form of securities, according to a 2015 financial statement.

The lender, which serves farming, forestry and fishery cooperatives, is already a prominent buyer of CLOs in the US. Earlier this year, the bank also bought a chunk of the £6.2bn Granite RMBS deal, most of which was picked up by Japanese investors.

Norinchukin's participation in that deal and 3i's CLO signalled the group may be warming up to European securitisation once again, after an extended absence from the sector since the global financial crisis.

Norinchukin was a major player in both European and US deals before the crisis. But the group pulled back sharply after being hit with some of the heaviest losses seen among Japanese banks, many of which made big bets on securitisations backed by US subprime mortgages.

By 2009, Norinchukin had racked up at least ¥816bn in realised and unrealised losses on asset-backed securities, CDOs and CLOs.

In recent years, Norinchukin and other Japanese groups have returned to US CLOs, where generous yields have provided a reprieve from negative-yielding Japanese government debt.

Yet it wasn't until December last year that this deep-pocketed investor base began trickling back to European CLOs.

Bank of Mitsubishi UFJ was one of the first Japanese buyers to venture back to Europe, as attractive swap costs increased the relative value of the asset class compared to US paper.

The Japanese bid has helped tighten CLO spreads and increase demand in the all-important senior part of the capital structure, helping reopen the gridlocked primary market.

But despite the fierce bid for paper, issuance in the market could be dampened as UK managers scramble to ensure they don't run afoul of European Union "skin in the game" rules after the UK leaves the bloc.

The sector also faces the possibility of a tightening in regulation, after European policymakers last month tabled a set of dramatic proposals ranging from a four-fold hike on risk retention to limiting market access to just EU-regulated groups. (Reporting by Mariana Ionova, editing by Robert Smith and Ian Edmondson)