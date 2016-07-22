LONDON, July 22 (IFR) - Norinchukin Bank made its hotly
anticipated return to the European CLO market with its first
investment in the asset class since the global financial crisis,
according to people familiar with the matter.
The Japanese cooperative lender is said to have bought into
the senior part of the 452m Harvest XVI CLO from 3i Debt
Management, which priced on Thursday. The investment is believed
to be Norinchukin's first foray into European CLOs since the
financial crisis.
The bank's return to European CLOs comes just weeks after it
backed out of a planned investment in CVC's CLO because it
needed time to "digest" the Brexit vote, which roiled the market
as the deal was bookbuilding.
However, sources said the Japanese group began considering
investments in at least two other CLO deals shortly after, as a
bullish mood helped European CLOs bounce back from post-vote
jitters.
Norinchukin did not immediately respond to a request for
comment. 3i Debt Management declined to comment.
Norinchukin has some ¥101trn in assets, of which ¥58.3trn
are in the form of securities, according to a 2015 financial
statement.
The lender, which serves farming, forestry and fishery
cooperatives, is already a prominent buyer of CLOs in the US.
Earlier this year, the bank also bought a chunk of the £6.2bn
Granite RMBS deal, most of which was picked up by Japanese
investors.
Norinchukin's participation in that deal and 3i's CLO
signalled the group may be warming up to European securitisation
once again, after an extended absence from the sector since the
global financial crisis.
Norinchukin was a major player in both European and US deals
before the crisis. But the group pulled back sharply after being
hit with some of the heaviest losses seen among Japanese banks,
many of which made big bets on securitisations backed by US
subprime mortgages.
By 2009, Norinchukin had racked up at least ¥816bn in
realised and unrealised losses on asset-backed securities, CDOs
and CLOs.
In recent years, Norinchukin and other Japanese groups have
returned to US CLOs, where generous yields have provided a
reprieve from negative-yielding Japanese government debt.
Yet it wasn't until December last year that this
deep-pocketed investor base began trickling back to European
CLOs.
Bank of Mitsubishi UFJ was one of the first Japanese buyers
to venture back to Europe, as attractive swap costs increased
the relative value of the asset class compared to US
paper.
The Japanese bid has helped tighten CLO spreads and increase
demand in the all-important senior part of the capital
structure, helping reopen the gridlocked primary market.
But despite the fierce bid for paper, issuance in the market
could be dampened as UK managers scramble to ensure they don't
run afoul of European Union "skin in the game" rules after the
UK leaves the bloc.
The sector also faces the possibility of a tightening in
regulation, after European policymakers last month tabled a set
of dramatic proposals ranging from a four-fold hike on risk
retention to limiting market access to just EU-regulated groups.
(Reporting by Mariana Ionova, editing by Robert Smith and Ian
Edmondson)