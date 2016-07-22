BRIEF-China Dairy says 9-mnth net income attributable US$31.2 million
* 9-mnth net income attributable to common shareholders US$31.2 million versus US$ 26.8 million
(Corrects third bullet in July 21 brief item to specify that the outlook is for a segment, not whole company)
July 21 Compagnie Des Alpes Sa
* 9 month revenue 572.1 million euros ($630.05 million), up 3.8 percent at comparable scope
* Q3 revenue 128.4 million euros, down 3.4 percent at comparable scope
* Aims for similar performance as year ago for Q4 in leisure destinations segment Source text: bit.ly/2acoiE7 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9080 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* 9-mnth net income attributable to common shareholders US$31.2 million versus US$ 26.8 million
MAGOU, Niger, May 16 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Surveying his village's stocks of rice, sesame, millet and other food in a storehouse piled high with bags, Amadou Hassane is satisfied - but still a little anxious about the oversupply of baobab leaves.