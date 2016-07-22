BRIEF-Asta Funding announces decision to restate Q1 2017
* Restating its previously issued unaudited consolidated financial statements as of and for quarter ended December 31, 2016
July 22 Fondo Delta Immobiliare :
* Delta Immobiliare fund manager Idea Fimit Sgr said on Thursday that the price share of tender offer launched on Delta Immobiliare by Navona Value Opportunity is not adequate
* Navona Value Opportunity launched a tender offer on 60 percent of Delta Immobiliare at the price of 56.7 euros ($62.5) per share
* Navona Value Opportunity tender offer will run from July 25 to Aug. 12
Source text: www.1info.it
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9074 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Restating its previously issued unaudited consolidated financial statements as of and for quarter ended December 31, 2016
MAGOU, Niger, May 16 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Surveying his village's stocks of rice, sesame, millet and other food in a storehouse piled high with bags, Amadou Hassane is satisfied - but still a little anxious about the oversupply of baobab leaves.