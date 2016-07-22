July 22 Fondo Delta Immobiliare :

* Delta Immobiliare fund manager Idea Fimit Sgr said on Thursday that the price share of tender offer launched on Delta Immobiliare by Navona Value Opportunity is not adequate

* Navona Value Opportunity launched a tender offer on 60 percent of Delta Immobiliare at the price of 56.7 euros ($62.5) per share

* Navona Value Opportunity tender offer will run from July 25 to Aug. 12

