BRIEF-Greenlight Capital dissolves share stake in Yelp, cuts share stake in Chemours Co
* Greenlight Capital ups share stake in Consol Energy Inc by 47.1 percent to 22.7 million shares
July 22 Nikkei:
* Mazda Motor's group operating profit likely dropped 6 pct to around 50 billion yen ($471 million) in the three months ended June - Nikkei
* Mazda Motor Corp will probably also maintain its full-year projection of operating profit declining 25 pct to 170 billion yen - Nikkei
NEW YORK, May 15 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Monday said it added to its sizable investments in American Airlines Group Inc and Southwest Airlines Co, and shed its stake in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc.