Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
July 25KTG Agrar SE :
* Said on Friday that following restructuring and reorganization it separates itself from its participation in the Bio-Zentrale Naturprodukte GmbH
* Purchase price is in the single million digit
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
May 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
* Panasonic to place its entities handling consumer electronics sales in Europe and North America under control of Appliances Company in fiscal 2018 - Nikkei