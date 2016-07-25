July 25Borgosesia SpA in liquidazione
* Said on Friday the board of liquidators approved
guidelines of debt restructuring plan imposed on the company and
other companies under its control, prepared by CdR Advance
Capital SpA, company's advisor
* Under the plan the company will transfer all its assets to
a newly established wholly owned subsidiary
* The assets concentration will also apply to assets under
management of the company as a result of dissolution of real
estate fund Gioiello, managed by Borgosesia Gestioni SGR SpA in
liquidazione, unit of Borgosesia SpA
* The plan involves also extinction of several liabilities
from planned divestment of assets by Dec. 2021
* The plan will be submitted to creditors in coming weeks
