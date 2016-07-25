BRIEF-Goldman Sachs takes share stake of 1.1 mln shares in Snap Inc
* Takes share stake of 1.1 million shares in Snap Inc - SEC filing
July 25Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS :
* Said on Friday that its unit Turkcell Sats ve Dagitim has signed a protocol for a total project amount of approximately 500 million lira ($164.16 million) with Ronesans Isletme Hizmetleri
* Protocol is for providing end-to-end Hospital Information Management Systems infrastructure and operation services for 5 years to City Hospitals Projects
($1 = 3.0459 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
MEXICO CITY, May 15 An award-winning Mexican journalist was gunned down on Monday in the northwestern state of Sinaloa, the fifth reporter killed in the past three months as the country struggles to contain resurgent bloodshed among warring drug cartels.