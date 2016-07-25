July 25Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS :

* Said on Friday that its unit Turkcell Sats ve Dagitim has signed a protocol for a total project amount of approximately 500 million lira ($164.16 million) with Ronesans Isletme Hizmetleri

* Protocol is for providing end-to-end Hospital Information Management Systems infrastructure and operation services for 5 years to City Hospitals Projects

($1 = 3.0459 liras)