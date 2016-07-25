BRIEF-Canterbury Park Holding reports Q1 earnings per share $0.12
* Canterbury Park Holding Corporation announces first quarter 2017 financial results
July 25 Izo-Blok SA :
* Said on that following the company's capital increase, Przemyslaw Skrzydlak has his stake in Izo-Blok reduced to 16.7 pct from 21.17 pct
* The number of shares owned by Przemyslaw Skrzydlak has not changed and amounts to 211,650
* Andrzej Kwiatkowski has his stake in Izo-Blok lowered to 16.68 pct from 21.13 pct
* The number of shares owned by Andrzej Kwiatkowski has not changed and amounts to 211,300
* IFF announces pricing of $500,000,000 senior notes due 2047