* Said on Friday that its sole shareholder, Murapol SA, plans to vote on Abadon Real Estate shareholders' general meeting for the increase of the company's capital via the issue of 7,066,000 new shares to Murapol

* The issue price of 7,066,000 new shares is 1 zloty per share

* In exchange for its shares, Abadon Real Estate will acquire 70 shares representing 70 pct stake in Cross Bud sp. z o.o. and 50 shares representing 100 pct stake in Murapol Architects Drive sp. z o.o.

* Additionally, the company will acquire 560,000 shares representing 56 pct stake in Partner SA from GPDP Finanse Sp. z o. o. for 29.9 million zlotys ($7.53 million)

* GPDP Finanse Sp. z o. o. is unit of Murapol

* Abadon Real Estate plans to raise its stake in Partner SA to 100 pct

* The above acquisitions are part of the implementation of the company's reorganization plan

