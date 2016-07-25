BRIEF-Jeff Ubben steps down as investment head at ValueAct - FT
* Jeff Ubben steps down as investment head at ValueAct - FT Source text - http://on.ft.com/2qlbUJg
July 25 E*Trade Financial Corp :
* E*Trade announces acquisition of OptionsHouse
* Deal for $725 million
* Intends to finance transaction through issuance of up to $400 million of non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock
* Expects transaction to be relatively neutral to earnings in 2017 and accretive in 2018
* Full run-rate synergies of approximately $65 million annually are expected in 2018
* Along with $400 million of non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock, remaining balance of deal value to be paid in cash
NEW YORK, May 15 Two traders who ran Nomura Holdings Inc's commercial mortgage-backed securities desk were charged on Monday by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission with lying to customers about bond prices, to boost profit and their own bonuses.