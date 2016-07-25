July 25 Chemed Corp

* Sees roto-rooter business FY 2016 revenue up 4 to 5 percent

* Says roto-rooter business 2016 adjusted ebitda margin is estimated in range of 20.0% to 21.0%

* Quarter 2016 results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.80

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $1.48

* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $7.97 to $8.12 excluding items

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Raises full-year earnings guidance

* Says full-year 2016 revenue growth for vitas, prior to medicare cap, is estimated to be in range of 1.5% to 3.0%

* Qtrly net patient revenue of $279 million, an increase of 0.8%

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)