July 25 Industrias Bachoco SAB De CV

* Qtrly earnings per basic and diluted share totaled $2.63

* Qtrly net sales increased 12.9 percent to 13.36 billion pesos

* An increase in volume sold and prices recovered, mainly in chicken, allowed total sales to rise by 12.9% in the quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)