BRIEF-Moody's changes outlook on Baltic banking systems to positive from stable
July 25 American Campus Communities Inc says:
* American Campus Communities, Inc. reports second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 FFO per share $0.54
* American Campus Communities Inc sees 2016 FFO will be in range of $2.25 to $2.36 per fully diluted share
* American Campus Communities Inc sees 2016 FFOM will be in range of $2.19 to $2.31 per fully diluted share
* Q2 revenue $186 million versus I/B/E/S view $174.9 million
* Owned net operating income ("NOI") 2.5 percent this quarter over Q2 2015
* Achieved same store wholly-owned average physical occupancy of 92.6 percent for Q2 2016 versus 93.0 percent for Q2 2015
* FY2016 earnings per share view $0.78, revenue view $730.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees 2016 EPS between $0.83 and $0.91 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CO MAY, FROM MAY 19, 2017 TO MAY 18, 2018, PURCHASE ON TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE UP TO 123,102 CLASS A RESTRICTED VOTING SHARES IN TOTAL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: