July 26 Dutch organic food producer Koninklijke
Wessanen NV reported a better-than-expected profit
for the second quarter as consumers continue to shift towards
natural foods and healthier eating.
* Earnings also benefitted from the full integration of
Piramide Tea and Destination tea owner IneoBio, acquired earlier
this year.
* "More and more consumers want to change to healthier and
more sustainable food and we are well placed to benefit from
this long term trend," Chief Executive Christophe Barnouin said.
* The company's second quarter profit more than doubled to
7.2 million euros, beating Reuters Poll estimates of 5.2 million
euros. (bit.ly/2aaRsTm)
* Wessanen, which expects its full-year earnings before
interest taxes and exceptional items (EBITE) margin to be above
the 6.6 pct achieved in 2015, reported an EBITE margin of 8.8
pct for the first half of the year.
* Revenue for the quarter rose 8.5 percent to 142.7 million
euros, almost in line with analysts' estimates.
* For the rest of the year, Wessanen expects its own brands
to maintain high single digit growth, but private label sales
are anticipated to fall.
