July 26 Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane SpA :

* Reported on Monday H1 revenues of 164.9 million euros ($181.57 million) versus 83.2 million euros in Q2 2015

* H1 net profit of 48.6 million euros versus 25.1 million euros in Q2 2016

* Board of Directors approved a business acceleration path including a potential investment increase for the 2016-18 period, which will translate into the acceleration of INWIT's growth plan, with a further growth of the EBITDA expected to be double digit

