Swedish engineering group Sandvik says hit in cyber attack
STOCKHOLM, May 13 Swedish engineering firm Sandvik said on Saturday it had been hit in the cyber attack that has affected public authorities and companies around the world.
July 26Solutions 30 SE :
* Announced on Monday H1 consolidated turnover of 86.3 million euros ($95.02 million), up 43.1% compared to H1 2015
* Confirmed the prospects of profitable double-digit growth throughout the year
Source text: bit.ly/2aGSGo5
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9083 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
STOCKHOLM, May 13 Swedish engineering firm Sandvik said on Saturday it had been hit in the cyber attack that has affected public authorities and companies around the world.
BERLIN, May 13 German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said on Saturday its systems were infected by a global cyber attack that caused computer turmoil in nearly 100 countries.