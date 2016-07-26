July 26 Exceet Group SE :

* Said on Monday public warrants, none of which have to date been exercised or redeemed, will expire on 26 July 2016 and will automatically and immediately be cancelled on 27 July 2016

* Company intends to call an extraordinary general meeting to be held later this year to resolve on the decrease of the Company's share capital

* Share capital to decrease by an amount of 216,000.00 euros ($237,794.40) from 527,960.16 euros to 311,960.16 euros

