** Domino's Pizza hits a record high on Tuesday
whilst fellow food delivery focused outfit Just Eat at
its highest levels since January
** Both DOM and JE report H1 on July 28
** Recession proof: Domino's +11% from pre-Brexit levels,
Just Eat +6.6%; when times are tight, people shun restaurants in
favour of takeaways e.g. DOM in 2008/2009 saw positive LfL sales
** UK represents lion's share of Just Eat's profit, but much
of its investment case rests on overseas growth (unaffected by
Brexit); e.g. Brazil where enjoying strong growth
** AllianzGI's Matthew Hall bought more Just Eat shares
earlier in the year; not concerned about JE in post Brexit
environment - given takeaway's tendency to be resilient and biz
is net cash (not got a large amount of debt)
** PM deemed fears over delivery network Deliveroo, which
hampered JE performance start 2016, overreaction
** JE has 'delivered' model (restaurants deliver food
themselves) v operators like Deliveroo, Uber, Amazon which are
Logistics platforms; avg order for Logistics ~50% higher,
Barclays ests (from early 2016)
** JE on different scale; it serves the mass market while
Deliveroo focuses on more upmarket food
