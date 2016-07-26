July 26 Cegedim SA :

* H1 revenue 215.5 million euros, up 4.3 pct on a reported basis

* Maintains its target for 2016 revenue

* For FY, expects revenues from continuing activities to be at least stable

* The Brexit impact on the consolidated group EBIT margin should be marginal

* Does not expect any significant acquisitions in 2016 and does not disclose profit projections or estimates