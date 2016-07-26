July 26 Portuguese telecommunications firm Nos SGPS SA :

* Says Portuguese broadcasting services owned by Altice, including MEO, join in an agreement on sharing of broadcasting rights of sports events.

* Nos Comunicacoes SA, Nos Lusomundo, Vodafone Portugal, Comunicacoes Pessoais SA, Cabovisao-Televisao por Cabo SA, Altice Picture SARL, PT-Portugal SGPS and MEO Servicos de Comunicacoes e Multimedia SA signed the deal.

* The deal involves reciprocal sharing of sports events broadcasting rights and distribution and broadcasting rights of sports and club channels, which are currently owned or come to be owned by the signatories, who will share current and future costs of the sports contentSource text: here

