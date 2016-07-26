July 26 Vizio Inc :

* Pioneering internet ecosystem company LeEco acquires Vizio for $2 bln

* LeEco will acquire all of Vizio hardware and software operations, technology and intellectual property

* Vizio hardware and software businesses will be owned and operated as a wholly owned subsidiary of LeEco

* Vizio executive management team will remain in place and will continue its operations as an independent subsidiary

* William Wang will transition to chairman and chief executive officer of Inscape

* Says the Vizio data business, Inscape, will spin out and operate as a separate, privately-owned company