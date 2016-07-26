July 26 Range Resources Corp
* Range announces second quarter 2016 results
* Reports Q2 2016 non-gaap loss per share $0.14
* Range Resources Corp says GAAP revenues for Q2 2016
totaled $102 million (a 58% decrease compared to Q2 2015)
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.20 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Proposed merger with memorial is on track, with closing
estimated to occur late in Q3
* Non-Gaap revenues for Q2 2016 totaled $363 million (a 10%
decrease compared to Q2 2015)
* Production for Q3 of 2016 is expected to be approximately
1,430 mmcfe per day with 32% to 35% liquids
* Expects to average three rigs running for second half of
2016
* Production for entire 2016 year remains at high-end of
previous guidance to average 1,410 to 1,420 mmcfe per day
* Is on target with its $495 million capital budget for 2016
