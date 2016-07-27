July 27 Alk Abello A/S :

* Said on Tuesday MSD (known as Merck in the United States and Canada) had informed ALK of its plans to end their partnership agreement

* Said all rights to GRASTEK, RAGWITEK and investigational house dust mite SLIT-tablets for USA, Canada and Mexico to revert to ALK at no fee following six- month transition period

* Ongoing registration processes for investigational HDM SLIT-tablet will continue

* North America remains major business opportunity and ALK will now undertake full strategic analysis before deciding on revised strategy

* Transaction has no impact on ALK's full-year outlook for 2016

* Acting CEO and Chairman Steen Riisgaard said: "The timing of this move is unexpected"

