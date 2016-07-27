POSCO seeks end-June LNG cargo via tender -trade sources
SINGAPORE, May 19 South Korea's POSCO is seeking a liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo for delivery on June 26 to 30 via tender, trade sources with knowledge of the tender said on Friday.
July 27 Tullow Oil Plc
* H1 profit before tax of $24 million versus loss before tax of $10 million
* H1 sales revenue of $541 million versus $820 million a year earlier
* Production start from ten field expected in early aug, gradual ramp-up in production towards fpso capacity of 80,000 bopd seen around end 2016
* Expects average 2016 gross production for jubilee field around 74,000 bopd; in europe, fy guidance revised to 6-7,000 boepd
* Net debt at 30 june 2016 of $4.7 billion with facility headroom and free cash of $1.0 billion
* Mark-To-Market value of oil hedges of over $300 million at 30 june 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Equities Newsroom)
* EM index remains subdued on Brazil fears; real maintains losses