July 27 Wix.Com Ltd

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $278 - $280 million

* wix.com announces record setting second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 revenue $68.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $66.7 million

* Q2 non-gaap loss per share $0.09

* Q2 gaap loss per share $0.28

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Raised financial outlook for full year 2016

* Sees q3 revenue $72 - $73 million

* Sees q3 adjusted ebitda $9 - $10 million

* Sees fy adjusted ebitda $34 - $36 million versus prior guidance of $30 - $32 million

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $-0.49, revenue view $275.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.06, revenue view $71.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S