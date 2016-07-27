Hungary cbank launches scheme to curb mortgage spreads
BUDAPEST, May 19 Hungary's central bank launched a set of measures on Friday designed to curb mortgage borrowing spreads and boost competition among local lenders, it said in a statement.
July 27 Skarbiec Holding SA :
* Said on Tuesday that Skarbiec TFI SA signed a cooperation agreement with mBank SA
* The agreement regulates the rights and obligations of the parties concerning operations of a specialist open investment fund with sub-funds (the fund), in particular the distribution and promotion of units of the fund and its portfolio management
* Under the agreement, Skarbiec TFI will manage the portfolio of the fund and mBank will introduce the fund to its distribution network
HONG KONG, May 19 (IFR) - Asia credit markets were little changed on Friday with Chinese property developers softer on news of rating downgrades and concerns over policy tightening by mainland regulators.