July 27 The Marketing Group Plc :

* Said on Tuesday its unit Nice&Polite had made tactical acquisitions of Digital Virtue and VOQS Limited

* Said deals mark Nice&Polite's establishment of new division - Nice&Polite/Engage, which will offer app builds, websites and conversion management

* Companies were acquired for no more than three times earnings

* Acquisitions were paid with additional shares at strike price of 4.15 euros($4.56) per share, with total value of 81,000 euros for Digital Virtue and 138,000 euros for VOQS Limited

* Digital Virtue is social media agency and VOQS Limited is website strategic consulting agency

($1 = 0.9099 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)