July 27 Lentex SA, Novita SA :

* Said on Tuesday that it signed an agreement with Tebesa Sp. z o.o. concerning a sale of 1,579,291 shares representing 63.17 pct stake in Novita SA

* To sell its stake in Novita SA for total of 83.7 million zlotys

* Tebesa announced tender offer for 100 pct of Novita on June 7,

