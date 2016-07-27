BRIEF-China Unicom Hong Kong announces April data
* April net addition of mobile billing subscribers 1.039 million
July 27 Telefonica Deutschland Holding Ag
* Ceo says fully on track with integration of e-plus
* Ceo says does not see net profit for 2016 despite sale of towers Further company coverage: (Frankfurt Newsroom)
* April net addition of mobile billing subscribers 1.039 million
* Says it will repurchase up to 130,000 shares, representing 3.4 percent of outstanding, through ToSTNeT-3, on May 22