BRIEF-AEON Fantasy plans playground facility operating JV in Vietnam
* Says it plans to set up a playground facility operating JV in Vietnam, jointly with Aeon Vietnam Co Ltd
July 27 Volkswagen Ag
* VW's Czech unit Skoda Auto says on Twitter account that H1 deliveries reached 569,400, best first half in company history Further company coverage:
* Says it plans to set up a playground facility operating JV in Vietnam, jointly with Aeon Vietnam Co Ltd
* Says it has agreed on a capital alliance with Daicel Corp for mutual business improvement through cross holding shares