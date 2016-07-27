(Adds details on increase, markets, quote)

* VW's Czech unit Skoda Auto says H1 deliveries reached 569,400, best first half in company history

* H1 increase of 4.6 percent year-on-year

* June sales alone 98,800, up 4.4 percent y/y

* says positive development in the core markets of China and Europe and the recovery of sales in Russia boosted sales

* "The strong sales figures in the first six months give us confidence for the second half of the year," says Skoda board member for sales and marketing Werner Eichhorn Further company coverage: