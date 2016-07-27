July 27 Masmovil Ibercom SA :

* Said on Tuesday that it had sold a block of 68,000 own shares at 19.55 euros ($21.50) per share, aiming to partially satisfy the over-demand for its capital increase

($1 = 0.9094 euros)