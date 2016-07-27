CORRECTED-Security experts find clues to ransomware worm's lingering risks
* WannaCry infections still at high levels in China, Russia-report
July 27 Masmovil Ibercom SA :
* Said on Tuesday that it had sold a block of 68,000 own shares at 19.55 euros ($21.50) per share, aiming to partially satisfy the over-demand for its capital increase
Source text: bit.ly/2ad9TUa
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9094 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* WannaCry infections still at high levels in China, Russia-report
* Says Xiamen subsidiary orders machinery equipment worth T$539 million ($17.84 million)