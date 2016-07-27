BRIEF-Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi authorizes head office for bond issuance
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT IT AUTHORIZES HEAD OFFICE FOR ISSUANCE OF BONDS WITHIN THE ISSUANCE CEILING OF 16.00 BILLION LIRA NOMINAL VALUE
July 27 Manulife Investments :
* Manulife investments proposes changes to its pricing model and risk ratings
* Effective on or after October 1, 2016, Manulife Investments plans to introduce a new tiered pricing model
* New pricing model offers standardized management fee reductions to securityholders who meet certain eligibility requirements
* Fee reductions will not be limited to individual fund; they will apply to securityholder's total Manulife mutual fund holdings across all series Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
FRANKFURT, May 19 The euro zone's adjusted current account surplus narrowed a touch in March but continued to hover near all-time highs, data from the European Central Bank showed on Friday.