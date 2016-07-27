BRIEF-Helloworld Travel updates on debt facility with Westpac Banking Corporation
* Refinanced group's secured debt facility with Westpac Banking Corporation
MADRID, July 27 Spanish stock exchange:
* Says hotel chain Melia will enter Spain's blue-chip index
* Decision comes after builder FCC was removed from index last week after the takeover offer launched by Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim
* Says change is effective from August 8 (Reporting by Madrid newsroom)
* Says board approves unit's two firms to apply for bankruptcy restructuring due to heavy losses and debts in the companies