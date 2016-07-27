BRIEF-Helloworld Travel updates on debt facility with Westpac Banking Corporation
* Refinanced group's secured debt facility with Westpac Banking Corporation
July 27 Moncler CEO Remo Ruffini tells analyst call:
* To open 9 stores in second half of 2016, after opening 6 in H1 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)
* Refinanced group's secured debt facility with Westpac Banking Corporation
* Says board approves unit's two firms to apply for bankruptcy restructuring due to heavy losses and debts in the companies