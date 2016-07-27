BRIEF-Helloworld Travel updates on debt facility with Westpac Banking Corporation
* Refinanced group's secured debt facility with Westpac Banking Corporation
July 27 Moncler's Head of Retail Andrea Tieghi says:
* For new shop openings in 2017, the group will look at new markets including Scandinavia, the Middle East and Australia
* It will also consider strengthening presence in Canada and Europe Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* Refinanced group's secured debt facility with Westpac Banking Corporation
* Says board approves unit's two firms to apply for bankruptcy restructuring due to heavy losses and debts in the companies