July 28 Windeln.de AG :
* Says intends to advance its transition from a pure growth
value to a sustainably profitable e-commerce champion
* Aims to generate balanced earnings over the next few years
with the existing capital base and, in the long term, to achieve
an EBIT margin of more than 5 pct
* Anticipates that sales from ongoing operations will
increase by 25 pct from 161 million euros in 2015 to 200 million
euros in 2016
* Forecast for adjusted EBIT from ongoing operations in
fiscal year 2016 is in the range of -10 pct to -12 pct
* According to preliminary figures, windeln.de (not
including Nakiki) achieved year-on-year growth of 35 pct and an
adjusted EBIT margin of -14 pct in the first half of the year
* By closing Nakiki's shopping club business the windeln.de
team will be reduced by 100 employees (approx. 20 pct of
employees in Germany)
* Cumulative positive EBIT effects that the set of measures
will produce are estimated to total more than 65 million euros
($71.90 million) gross up to the end of 2019 or approx. 20
million euros per annum in full run rate
($1 = 0.9040 euros)
