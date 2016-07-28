July 28 Henderson Group Plc

* Aum increased to 95 billion pounds at June 30, reflecting net outflows of 2 billion pounds and market and currency movements of 5.1 billion pounds

* H1 underlying net income (not profit) fell 9 percent to 284.8 million pounds ($375.02 million)

* Charges from acquisition related and non-recurring items totalled 26.4 million pounds after tax

* Institutional flows recovered in the second quarter, driven by inflows into Henderson Geneva in U.S., Henderson Fixed Income and Henderson GrowthEequities in Australia and fixed income strategies in Britain

* Andrew Formica, Chief Executive of Henderson, said: our institutional flows turned positive in Q2, with a positive pipeline

* H1 underlying pretax profit 100.5 million pounds

* Interim dividend 3.2 pence per share

* H1 pretax profit 68.4 million pounds versus 98.1 million pounds year ago

* Underlying profit before tax for period was 100.5 million pounds

* Board declared an interim dividend of 3.20 pence per share for six months ending June 30

Negative market movements in period were counterbalanced by FX translation gains as henderson's business becomes increasingly global, with usd, eur and aud strengthening 9 percent, 11 percent and 11 percent respectively, against GBP