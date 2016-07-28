July 28 Penske Automotive Group Inc :
* Penske automotive reports second quarter results
* Q2 revenue $5.3 billion versus I/B/E/S view $5.17 billion
* Reports Q2 earnings per share $1.11 from continuing
operations
* Q2 earnings per share $1.11 from continuing operations
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.09 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Increases ownership interest in penske truck leasing
* Store retail revenue up 0.2%
* Estimates accretion of at least $0.25 per share on an
annualized basis after increased ownership in Penske truck
* Excluding F/X, same-store retail revenue grew 2.7% in q2
* Q2 Retail unit sales up 6.2% to 115,106
* Acquired additional 14.4% interest in Penske truck from
units of GE Capital Global Holdings for approximately $498.7
million
* Purchase price was funded using existing liquidity
including company's U.S. Credit agreement
